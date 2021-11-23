Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AVAH. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $29,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

