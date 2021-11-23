Avidbank (AVBH) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Avidbank (OTCMKTS: AVBH) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avidbank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank’s competitors have a beta of 22.22, meaning that their average share price is 2,122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avidbank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank Competitors 1071 3102 2588 79 2.24

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 67.92%. Given Avidbank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million $9.63 million 11.59 Avidbank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.60 billion 11.17

Avidbank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.09% N/A N/A Avidbank Competitors 20.78% 10.80% 0.87%

Summary

Avidbank competitors beat Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.