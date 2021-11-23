Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avient by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 28.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avient Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

