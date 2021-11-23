Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil Sells 3,497 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.35. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.