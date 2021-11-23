Axie Infinity Shards Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00046855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.75 or 0.00233601 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00088357 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Coin Profile

AXS is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

