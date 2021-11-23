Axis DeFi Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $582,289.78 and approximately $129,116.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00046876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.02 or 0.00234406 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00088303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

