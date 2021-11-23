AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Head to Head Comparison

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AXT and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 4 0 2.80 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 5 3 0 2.38

AXT currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.01%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $133.15, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Given AXT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AXT is more favorable than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT 10.79% 6.47% 4.46% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.93% 29.71% 19.55%

Risk and Volatility

AXT has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AXT and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $95.36 million 3.89 $3.24 million $0.32 27.09 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 14.22 $18.19 billion $3.94 31.66

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats AXT on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

