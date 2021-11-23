Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Acquires 2,800 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Global X Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 110,148.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 44.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter.

BUG traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.05. 4,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,220. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

