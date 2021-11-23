Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 287.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $3.62 on Tuesday, hitting $315.94. 595,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,322,688. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.32 billion, a PE ratio of 112.34, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

