Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.88.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,068. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $432.06 and a 200 day moving average of $390.12. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

