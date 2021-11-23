Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 175 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.12.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total transaction of $6,924,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.00, for a total value of $6,669,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,173,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,917 shares of company stock worth $16,891,303. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $779.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,700. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $803.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.46. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

