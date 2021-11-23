Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Sells 2,767 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 44.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of SPYD stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. 45,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,202. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48.

