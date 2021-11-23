Azuki (AZUKI) Price Tops $0.0598 on Top Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Azuki has a market cap of $675,245.44 and $59,189.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00071368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00073582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00089843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.96 or 0.07481624 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,194.42 or 1.00236926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

