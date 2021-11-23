Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.57 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 41.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 861,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,399 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Valley National Bancorp worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLY shares. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

