Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Criteo were worth $11,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Criteo stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

