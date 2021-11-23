Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,145,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.30% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,392,000 after buying an additional 182,924 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares during the period.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.