Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,931 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $11,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 550.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 73,540 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,004 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HE opened at $39.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.51. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

