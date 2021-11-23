Bank of America Corp DE Sells 49,395 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 49,395 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 46.6% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 188,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

