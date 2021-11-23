Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,853 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $11,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 55.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

MSM opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

