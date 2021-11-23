Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 862,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,063 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 203,959 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.