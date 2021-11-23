Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 59.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

BHB stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $32.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $451.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

