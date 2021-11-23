Barbara Messing Sells 20,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $14.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.22. The stock had a trading volume of 57,504,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,226,565. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.57. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $390,228,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Roblox by 59,780.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,009,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,927 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

