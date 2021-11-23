Barclays Reiterates “€110.00” Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €110.00 ($125.00) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($117.73) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($107.95) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.12 ($105.82).

ETR HFG opened at €92.80 ($105.45) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €41.56 ($47.23) and a 1 year high of €97.38 ($110.66). The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion and a PE ratio of 50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of €82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €82.05.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

