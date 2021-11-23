BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.75

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 20286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.88.

BBTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$22.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$17.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of BBTV from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.58 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

