Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Beacon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000954 BTC on exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $975,499.26 and $19,803.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

