Beacon Financial Group Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Intel by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Intel by 69.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 279,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 114,434 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.52. 814,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,233,182. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $201.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

