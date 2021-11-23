Beacon Financial Group Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 23,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $172.28 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

