Beacon Financial Group Purchases 235 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.1% of Beacon Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 43,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 106,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after buying an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.84. The company had a trading volume of 83,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,713. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average of $158.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

