Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 452 ($5.91) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($5.98) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 429 ($5.60) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 438.70 ($5.73).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 413.70 ($5.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 395.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 364.48. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 429.80 ($5.62).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

