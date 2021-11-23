Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Short Interest Update

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 626,200 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the October 14th total of 777,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders. The firm uses its proprietary chemical induction of dimerization that controls components of the immune system in real time.

