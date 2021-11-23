Berenberg Bank Increases ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 128

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 128 ($1.67) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the broadcaster’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 118.75 ($1.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.19. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 111.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 207.68.

In related news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96). Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

