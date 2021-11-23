Berenberg Bank Increases Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target to GBX 1,560

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,490 ($19.47) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.76) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,343 ($17.55).

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Shares of VTY opened at GBX 1,136 ($14.84) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 799.77 ($10.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,179.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,213.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.97.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.