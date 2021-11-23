Berenberg Bank Raises GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,630

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($20.12) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,574.47 ($20.57).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,521.07 ($19.87) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £76.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,604.40 ($20.96). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,458.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

