Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,841,000 after purchasing an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after purchasing an additional 946,011 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after purchasing an additional 312,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,394 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

