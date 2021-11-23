Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 182 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 170.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,581,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,054,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 226,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,227,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.62.

J opened at $146.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $148.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.