Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 67 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $220,608,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $40,247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $19,417,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $230.62 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.76 and its 200 day moving average is $221.04.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

