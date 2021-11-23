Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 0.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 29.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 22.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Northwest Natural by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

