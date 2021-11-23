Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $283.57 on Tuesday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $173.34 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.59 and a 200-day moving average of $267.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 136.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

