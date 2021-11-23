Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $36,000 Position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get ATN International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ATNI. Raymond James decreased their target price on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. ATN International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.87 million, a P/E ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.16.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -56.20%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI).

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.