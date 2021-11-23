Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the October 14th total of 858,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Johnson Rice lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Berry has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $728.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarVal Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 63,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.