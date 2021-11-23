Berry Global Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $66.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,170,000 after buying an additional 1,421,594 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

