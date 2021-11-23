Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 99,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,411,692 shares.The stock last traded at $118.30 and had previously closed at $138.00.

The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $657,868. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,965 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,848 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,168,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day moving average of $115.49.

Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

