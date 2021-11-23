BFT Financial Group LLC Has $391,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in General Motors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,763. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

