BFT Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE)

BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 1,538.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 18.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 70.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

