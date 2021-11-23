BFT Financial Group LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 83,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 384,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $112.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

