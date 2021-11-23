BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:BGSF traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.17. 24,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BGSF has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 44,246 shares of company stock worth $608,136. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in BGSF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

