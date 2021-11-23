Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) to Issue GBX 2.20 Dividend

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BIFF opened at GBX 361 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 376.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 340.85. Biffa has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a one year high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53.

In other news, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £478,750 ($625,489.94). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

A number of research analysts have commented on BIFF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Biffa to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 395 ($5.16) in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

