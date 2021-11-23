Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) was upgraded by Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,550 ($20.25). Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s current price.

Big Yellow Group stock opened at GBX 1,589 ($20.76) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,469.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($20.89). The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($19.43), for a total value of £5,204,500 ($6,799,712.57). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,569 ($20.50), for a total value of £3,765,600 ($4,919,780.51). Insiders have sold 699,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,429,878 in the last ninety days.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

