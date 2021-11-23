BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton Sells 9,365 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $482,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00.

BIGC stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,915. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 69,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 138,319 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

