Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Reaches New 52-Week High at $720.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $720.00 and last traded at $720.00, with a volume of 188 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $710.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $806.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $818.61.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($33.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.08 million for the quarter.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

